Thailand moves closer to the knockout stage of Asian Cup with scoreless draw against Oman

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Thailand has moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after drawing 0-0 with Oman. The result puts Thailand top of Group F with four points from two games. Saudi Arabia can take first place with a victory against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday. The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four best runners-up.

