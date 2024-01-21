Thailand moves closer to the knockout stage of Asian Cup with scoreless draw against Oman

By The Associated Press
Thailand's Supachok Sarachat, left, and Oman's Harib Jamil Al Saadi vie for the ball during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Thailand and Oman at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Thailand has moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after drawing 0-0 with Oman. The result puts Thailand top of Group F with four points from two games. Saudi Arabia can take first place with a victory against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday. The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four best runners-up.

