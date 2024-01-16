Thailand beats Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the Asian Cup after goals from Supachai Chaided

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Supachai Chaided scored both of Thailand’s goals in a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Cup. Supachai struck in each half in the Group F game at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Thailand dominated and could have scored twice early on when Supachok Sarachat hit the post and Suphanat Mueanta had an effort come off the crossbar. Supachai made his team’s dominance count in the 26th minute when he converted a rebound after Bordin Phala’s shot was saved by Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev. He struck again three minutes into the second half.

