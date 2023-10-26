Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura takes a first-round lead in the LPGA tournament in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand had seven birdies and an eagle for a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the LPGA’s Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. Hannah Green was a stroke behind after a 64. Grace Kim, Rose Zhang and Gina Kim were among those tied for third after 65s. Emily Kristine Pedersen and Gaby Lopez were among those with 66s. The tournament is being held in Malaysia for the first time. Play was suspended late in the day because of storms. About 25 players had to halt their rounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.