Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Thai golfer Natthakritta Vongtaveelap has been disqualified from the U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA discovered her caddie was using a rangefinder on multiple occasions at Pebble Beach. Such distance measuring devices are not allowed by the USGA or the R&A. The LPGA Tour allows for them, and so does the PGA of America. Vongtaveelap played in the Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago at Baltusrol. The Thai was even par through five holes when the infraction was discovered.

