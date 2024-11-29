Textor eyes rare soccer triumph as Botafogo faces Atletico Mineiro in Copa Libertadores final

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Brazilian team Botafogo could give owner John Textor his biggest soccer success yet if it beats Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday. The American businessman also owns several European soccer teams but has come under widespread criticism from fans there because of financial difficulties and poor results. He’s had his share of critics in Brazil, too, after making unproven allegations about match-fixing after Botafogo squandered a 13-point lead to miss out on the league title last year. Seeing Botafogo lift its first continental title would be a rare triumph.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.