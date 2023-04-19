Texier to return to Blue Jackets for 2023-24 NHL season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexandre Texier is set to return to the Columbus Blue Jackets next NHL season after spending 2022-23 playing closer to home in Europe. The Blue Jackets announced Texier would rejoin them after playing this past year in Zurich in the Swiss National League with their permission. His contract signed in July 2021 that pays $1.75 million will be tolled to cover next season. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the team was excited to have Texier back after first and foremost focusing on the 23-year-old’s well-being. The native of Saint-Martin-d’Hères, France, stepped away from Columbus last year on the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

