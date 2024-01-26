Texier gets 1st short-handed goal of season for Blue Jackets in 5-2 win over slumping Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alexandre Texier scored Columbus’ first short-handed goal this season and the Blue Jackets beat the skidding Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday night.

Yegor Chinakhov, Damon Severson, Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli, into an empty net, also scored for Columbus (15-23-9). The Blue Jackets improved to 4-2-2 in their last eight road games.

MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary each had a goal for the Flames (21-22-5), who have lost four straight — all at home.

Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves in the win. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots for Calgary.

With the score tied 2-all in the second period, Calgary got the game’s first power play when Severson was whistled for high-sticking at 5:21.

But the Flames’ 30th-ranked power play failed to take advantage, and the Blue Jackets scored instead. They were the only NHL team without a short-handed goal this season.

Texier burst down right wing with the puck on a 2-on-1, and his initial shot hit the post. But as Markstrom looked over his right shoulder for the rebound, the puck came back out over his left shoulder and right to Texier, who buried his seventh goal of the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau was given a boarding major and game misconduct at 11:28 of the third when he drilled Jack Roslovic headfirst into the boards, bloodying his face. Columbus took advantage of the extended 5-on-4 with Voronkov’s goal at 13:43.

Weegar has goals in three straight games for the first time in his career.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, wrapping up a six-game homestand.

