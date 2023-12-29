Texas women’s basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas standout junior point guard Rori Harmon has a torn ligament in her right knee and will miss the rest of the season. The non-contact injury happened in practice Wednesday before the No. 5 Longhorns beat Jackson state. The team announced Friday she is out of the rest of the season. Harmon was averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 assists. Texas hosts No. 10 Baylor in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday. This is the Longhorns’ final season in the Big 12 before joining the Southeastern Conference.

