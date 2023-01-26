Texas women unranked but on a tear to top of Big 12

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns’ quick fall from preseason No. 3 all the way to unranked was one of the biggest disappearing acts of the women’s college basketball season. They’re still unranked, but it’s easy to find them. Just look at the top of the Big 12 standings. Wednesday night’s 20-point win over No. 14 Oklahoma has the Longhorns tied for the league lead and looking to make the run needed to earn a chance to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in March.

