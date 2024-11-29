Texas-Texas A&M rivalry full of big games and moments from Bevo to bonfire tragedy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The Texas-Texas A&M rivalry returns after a 12-year interruption. The family feud that dates to 1894 has had more than its share of great plays, great teams, great players, close calls and blowouts since the Longhorns won the first meeting 38-0. With both teams now in the Southeastern Conference, fans will expect many more to come. The matchup is reborn with a fury worthy of the rivalry. The No. 3 Longhorns and No. 20 Aggies meet Saturday night with a berth in the SEC title game on the line.

