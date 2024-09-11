Texas Tech’s 1st meeting vs. North Texas since 2001 features two big-passing QBs

Texas Tech opens a three-game homestand by hosting North Texas. The game Saturday night will be the first meeting between the two teams since playing in five consecutive seasons from 1997-2001. Second-year Mean Green head coach Eric Morris was a receiver for the Red Raiders from 2005-08, and later on their coaching staff from 2013-17. North Texas has a four-game winning streak. The Mean Green are 2-0 for the first time since 2018. This game features two of the nation’s top passing quarterbacks. North Texas’ Chandler Morris is second nationally with 737 yards passing, and Tech’s Behren Morton is fourth with 701 yards.

