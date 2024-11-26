Texas Tech, West Virginia look to finish strong in Big 12 regular season finale

West Virginia and Texas Tech close the regular season clinging to faint hopes of reaching the Big 12 championship game. But they must win and get plenty of help. Texas Tech is seeking its first eight-win regular season since 2009. The Red Raiders have become bowl eligible in each of coach Joey McGuire’s three seasons. West Virginia has qualified for a bowl for the fourth time under sixth-year coach Neal Brown. But Brown remains on the hot seat. He could reinforce his argument for keeping his job by finishing 4-0 on the road in conference play this season.

