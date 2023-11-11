Texas Tech upsets No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on a late game-winning field goal by Gino Garcia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gino Garcia hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play and Texas Tech upset No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on Saturday. Tahj Brooks ran for 133 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) came back after Kansas (7-3, 4-3) tied the game on a 22-yard field goal by Seth Keller with 26 seconds left in regulation. Texas Tech opened as 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Brooks ran 22 times for 107 yards and scored early in a 5-yard TD run. Garcia added a 32-yard field goal late in the quarter, hsi first out three.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.