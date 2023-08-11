Texas Tech track coach Kittley gets new contract, is set to become school’s longest-tenured coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley has agreed to a new $3.8 million, seven-year contract. Kittley is heading into his 25th season, which will make him the longest-tenured head coach in any sport at the Big 12 school. The 64-year-old Kittley has been at Texas Tech since 1999. His men’s team won the outdoor national championship in 2019. The men’s and women’s track and field programs have won 11 Big 12 team titles and 31 individual NCAA titles. There have been 200 Big 12 individual champions and 19 Olympians.

