Texas Tech ties scoring record for a half in a 66-21 win over North Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw four touchdown passes and ran 10 yards for another score as Texas Tech tied a school record with 52 points in the first half of a 66-21 victory over North Texas. The Red Raiders intercepted Chandler Morris three times after giving up 506 yards passing to FCS member Abilene Christian in their opener at home two weeks earlier. The Mean Green pulled within 10-7 when Wyatt Young took a screen pass 75 yards for a score. But Tahj Brooks started the 42-0 surge with a 21-yard scoring run on fourth-and-1.

