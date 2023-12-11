Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks plans to use his final season of eligibility and return to play again with the Red Raiders in 2024. He revealed his decision in a social media post. The first-team AP All-Big 12 pick is fourth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,443 yards rushing. He has 2,957 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over 44 games in his career at Texas Tech. It began as a freshman during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season that didn’t count against the eligibility of any players. Coach Joey McGuires says it’s exciting for the Red Raiders.

