Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough intends to transfer, ending injury-plagued time with Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough’s injury-plagued time with the Red Raiders is apparently ending with his plan to transfer. Coach Joey McGuire says Shough is entering the transfer portal after a third consecutive season at Texas Tech was interrupted by a long-term injury. Shough spent two seasons at Oregon before joining the Red Raiders in 2021. He hasn’t played since breaking a leg early in a loss at West Virginia on Sept. 23. Behren Morton replaced him. The 24-year-old Shough was limited by shoulder injuries each of the past two seasons.

