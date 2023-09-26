Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough has broken left fibula, the 3rd season in a row with significant injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is set for surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season. Coach Joey McGuire says Shough will be out at least six to eight weeks. It is the third season in a row since joining the Red Raiders that Shough will miss significant time because of an injury. The sixth-year senior and former Oregon Duck was hurt in the first quarter of Tech’s loss at West Virginia on Saturday. Behren Morton is expected to take over as the starter when Texas Tech hosts Big 12 newcomer Houston this weekend.

