Texas Tech QB Behren Morton will miss Liberty Bowl after elective shoulder surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech says junior quarterback Behren Morton will miss the Liberty Bowl after undergoing elective shoulder surgery. Morton had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles for a joint sprain in his right shoulder that he has played with for most of two seasons. He threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns this year. Morton says having the procedure now will allow him to fully rehab in the spring and be ready for summer workouts. He says the injury didn’t impact his season, and that the surgery is for his long-term success. The 8-4 Red Raiders play 6-6 Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 27.

