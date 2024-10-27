Texas Tech QB Behren Morton injures non-throwing shoulder in loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton injured his left non-throwing shoulder and didn’t play in the second half of the Red Raiders’ 35-34 loss at TCU. Morton was sacked for a 5-yard loss on a third-down play with 36 seconds left in the first half Saturday. The junior was replaced by true freshman Will Hammond in the second half. X-rays taken at the stadium were inconclusive, though coach Joey McGuire indicated that it could be a collarbone injury. Morton was in a sling, and was going to be re-evaluated when the team got home.

