Texas Tech opens McGuire’s 3rd season with first game against Abilene Christian since 1949

Texas Tech opens coach Joey McGuire’s third season with its first game against Abilene Christian since 1949. The home opener is Saturday night. ACU is an FCS program only about 170 miles from Lubbock. The Red Raiders lost in double overtime at Wyoming to start last season, and will try to avoid dropping consecutive season openers for the first time in 25 years. Former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson is going into his third season as ACU’s head coach. He has a 12-10 record with the Wildcats.

