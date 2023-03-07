Texas Tech names interim coach for B12 with Adams suspended

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has named second-year assistant Corey Williams as its interim coach for Big 12 tournament as the school continues its investigation of suspended coach Mark Adams. The school is doing a more thorough inquiry into Adams’ interactions with his players and staff after the coach’s suspension for what the school says was the “use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” when addressing a player last week. Adams was suspended Sunday. He had coached the regular season-ending loss to Oklahoma State at home Saturday. That came a day after athletic director Kirby Hocutt was made aware of the incident and gave Adams a written reprimand.

