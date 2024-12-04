Texas Tech hires Shiel Wood from Houston to take over as defensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is hiring Houston defensive coordinator Shiel Wood for the same position as the Red Raiders begin retooling a unit that finished 15th in the 16-team Big 12 in the regular season. The addition of Wood was announced three days after the firing of defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Marcel Yates, the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Wood is set to be the defensive coordinator for a fifth team in five seasons. Before Houston, he was at Tulane and Troy for a year apiece. Wood spent two seasons at Army. The second was as co-defensive coordinator.

