Texas Tech heads on the road to face Arizona in teams’ first Big 12 meeting

Texas Tech and Arizona are looking to continue their momentum in the team’s first meeting as Big 12 members. Arizona bounced back from a road loss to No. 20 Kansas State by picking up an impressive 23-10 road win at No. 18 Utah. The Wildcats were stellar defensively after being run over by Kansas State, intercepting two passes with eight pass breakups and seven tackles for loss. The Red Raiders have won three straight since losing to Washington State the second game of the season, including 44-41 over Cincinnati last week. The Red Raiders and Wildcats were once members of the Border Conference, which began in 1931 and continued to 1962. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 26-5-2.

