Texas Tech gets 1st win with 41-3 romp over FCS-member Tarleton after early pick-6

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Malik Dunlap returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Tahj Brooks set a career high with 158 yards rushing and Texas Tech got its first win of the season, 41-3 win over lower-division Tarleton State. The 1-2 Red Raiders led for good when Dunlap had a 54-yard interception return only 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Tarleton got its only points on a short field goal with 5:04 left in the game. That was only a few plays after Texans receiver Jaden Smith was taken off the field on a stretcher right after being treated by trainers from both teams. ESPN’s game broadcast said Smith had a neck injury and was being taken to a local hospital. He gave thumbs-up with both hands as the motorized cart was driving off the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.