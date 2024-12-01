Texas Tech fires defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and assistant Marcel Yates

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has announced the firings of defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Marcel Yates. The Red Raiders rank 15th in the 16-team Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense. They finished the regular season having allowed 451.9 yards and 34.5 points per game. They are last in the conference and 133rd out of 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in pass defense.

