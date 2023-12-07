Texas Tech F Cambridge suffers season-ending knee injury after transfer from Arizona State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior forward Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Cambridge got hurt in the Red Raiders’ 87-58 victory over Omaha, a day before the school announced Thursday that the transfer from Arizona State will miss the rest of this season. Cambridge started Texas Tech’s first eight games, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He began his college career with three seasons at Auburn, then went to Arizona State last season to play with his brother. He could file for a medical hardship waiver with the Big 12 for another season.

