Texas Tech F Cambridge suffers season-ending knee injury after transfer from Arizona State

By The Associated Press
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Texas Tech's Devan Cambridge (35) dunks during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ronnie Archer]

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior forward Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Cambridge got hurt in the Red Raiders’ 87-58 victory over Omaha, a day before the school announced Thursday that the transfer from Arizona State will miss the rest of this season. Cambridge started Texas Tech’s first eight games, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He began his college career with three seasons at Auburn, then went to Arizona State last season to play with his brother. He could file for a medical hardship waiver with the Big 12 for another season.

