Texas Tech extends its nonconference home winning streak to 30 after an 85-57 win over North Alabama

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 21 points, Chance McMillian added 16 points off the bench and Texas Tech beat North Alabama 85-57. Texas Tech (11-2) improved to 8-0 at home this season and extended its nonconference home winning streak to 30. Texas Tech took its biggest lead of the first half, 39-19, with 4:51 remaining on a 3-pointer by McMillian. Warren Washington started the possession with a block under the basket and he found McMillian at the other end for a wide open 3-pointer. The Red Raiders scored the opening seven points of the second half — all from the free-throw line — to extend their lead to 51-27 as North Alabama missed its first six shots from the field. Washington finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

