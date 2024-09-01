Texas Tech escapes with 52-51 overtime win over Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s Jayden Cofield sacked Abilene Christian’s Maverick McIvor when the Wildcats went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, allowing the Red Raiders to escape with a 52-51 win in the season opener for both teams. Behren Morton’s career-high fifth touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Caleb Douglas, and Reese Burkhardt’s PAT kick following the first overtime possession gave the Red Raiders of the Big 12 a 52-45 lead over the Wildcats of the FCS United Athletic Conference. Abilene Christian answered with Isaiah Johnson’s 1-yard plunge, his third rushing touchdown of the game before the Wildcats’ two-point attempt failed.

