Texas Tech ends spring early for QB Behren Morton as 2024 starter recovers from shoulder issue

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is ending spring practice for quarterback Behren Morton, who was limited by a shoulder injury last season and has already been named the 2024 starter. Coach Joey McGuire says the decision to shut down Morton was made in the interest of the junior’s health. Morton will resume football activities this summer. Morton was a full participant in Texas Tech’s first six spring practices. The rest of the spring will be focused on finding his backup.

