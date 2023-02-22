Texas Tech continues surge beating Oklahoma 74-63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jaylon Tyson scored 18 on 7-for-8 shooting and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 74-63 on Tuesday night to keep the Sooners in the Big 12 Conference cellar and extend their win streak to four. Joe Bamisile’s 3-pointer brought Oklahoma within 62-59 with 3:47 to go before Obanor responded with a layup and a dunk and the Red Raiders maintained safe space from there. Tanner Groves scored 16 points for Oklahoma.

