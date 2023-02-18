Texas Tech beats Mountaineers on road for third straight win

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs, left, dribbles as West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathleen Batten]

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson had a career-high 27 points and Fardaws Aimaq scored Texas Tech’s last eight points in leading the Red Raiders to a 78-72 win over West Virginia. The Raiders have won three straight including wins over No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Kansas State. The Mountaineers lost their third straight. Aimaq had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Pop Isaacs returned after a six-game absence to score 15. Erik Stevenson scored 27 points and made 6 of 14 3-point attempts for West Virginia. Kedrian Johnson added 20 points.

