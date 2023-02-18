Texas Tech beats Mountaineers on road for third straight win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson had a career-high 27 points and Fardaws Aimaq scored Texas Tech’s last eight points in leading the Red Raiders to a 78-72 win over West Virginia. The Raiders have won three straight including wins over No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Kansas State. The Mountaineers lost their third straight. Aimaq had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Pop Isaacs returned after a six-game absence to score 15. Erik Stevenson scored 27 points and made 6 of 14 3-point attempts for West Virginia. Kedrian Johnson added 20 points.

