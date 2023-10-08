Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14 with 4 TDs by Morton and Brooks’ fourth 100-yard rushing game in row

WACO, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw for 180 yards with three touchdowns while running for another score, Tahj Brooks ran 31 times for 170 yards and Texas Tech beat Baylor 39-14. A year after a four-touchdown loss at home against the Bears, Texas Tech took the lead for good when Morton threw a 13-yard TD to Coy Eakin on its first drive. Morton completed 19 of 26 passes, including scoring strikes of 16 and 18 yards to Baylor Cupp on his only catches of the night. Brooks had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Texas Tech is 3-3 while Baylor is 2-4.

