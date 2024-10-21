Texas still believes in Ewers as starting QB after rough loss to Georgia, Sarkisian says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns still believe in quarterback Quinn Ewers despite two poor games from the third-year starter who was briefly benched in last week’s loss to No. 1 Georgia. Coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Ewers remains the No. 1 quarterback going forward. Ewers struggled through one of his worst career games against the Bulldogs, completing 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards with an interception and two fumbles. He was 6-of-12 passing for 17 yards on the Longhorns’ first six drives, and was replaced by Arch Manning in the second quarter as Georgia took a 23-0 lead into halftime.

