Texas State manages to fend off Lamar in 34-27 season-opening win

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Texas State used a fast start to hold off Lamar for a 34-27 season-opening win. Texas State led 34-17 with 5:29 left when McCloud threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Joey Hobert. Following Texas State’s missed point-after attempt, Lamar marched 75 yards in five plays and the drive ended when Robert Coleman threw a 9-yard touchdown to Jayden Boyd with 4:11 left to reduce the Cardinals’ deficit to 34-24. Lamar’s defense forced a three-and-out before Bobcats’ punter David Nunez mustered just a 28-yarder to give Lamar the ball at its own 44-yard line. Chris Esqueda kicked a 27-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to make it 34-27. The Cardinals recovered the on-side kick but they never advanced the ball beyond midfield.

