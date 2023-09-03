Texas State gets 1st win over a Power Five team, winning Kinne’s debut 42-31 at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw for 298 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as Texas State beat Baylor 42-31. The Bobcats got their first-ever win over a team from a Power Five conference in coach GJ Kinne’s debut. After going three-and-out on their opening possession, the Bobcats offense started to resemble the one Kinne assembled as coach at Incarnate Word last season. That team led all FCS teams with 51.5 points a game. They scored touchdowns on six of their next eight possessions after the initial drive. Blake Shapen threw for 304 yards and two TDs for Baylor.

