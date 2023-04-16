Texas starter Gray leaves after comebacker hits right elbow

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Rangers’ right-hander Jon Gray left Saturday game against the Houston Astros in the third inning after being hit on his throwing elbow by a line drive. The team said he had a bruised right forearm and would continue to be monitored. There were no outs in the bottom of the third when Houston catcher Yanier Díaz hit a comebacker that bounced off Gray’s elbow. After being checked out by the trainer and wiggling his fingers, he threw a couple of warmup pitches. He soon stopped throwing and talked to the trainer for a bit longer before leaving the game.

