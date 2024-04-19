Texas spring signals time for Ewers to slow down and enjoy football in 2024 before NFL draft

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers figured his football career had always been in such a rush that it was time to slow down. So he opted to return for the 2024 season instead of entering the draft. The Longhorns wrap spring practice this week looking forward to Ewers leading them into the season and their move into the Southeastern Conference. The NFL remains Ewers’ dream but that can wait a year. Ewers says he wants to “enjoy being here and just being present and not looking too far forward.” The decision to stay also keeps Arch Manning waiting for his turn to take over the Texas offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.