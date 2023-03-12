Texas Southern holds off Grambling to clinch automatic berth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern denied Grambling its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 61-58 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. Henry started 1-for-13 shooting before going on a 4-for-4 stretch — which included three 3-pointers — to help put an end to Grambling’s rally. His 3 with 6:08 left broke a 43-all tie and Texas Southern led for the remainder. Grambling needed a 14-3 run to forge the tie. Reserve Zahad Munford scored 12 points for Grambling.

