Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Miami Marlins because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month. Seager injured the thumb on July 21 diving into second base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 22 and returned last Wednesday. In the four games since his return, Seager has three home runs and six RBIs. He may also sit out the road trip opener on Monday night at Oakland.

