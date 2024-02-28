Texas rolls over Texas Tech 81-69 in game delayed by fans throwing objects onto floor

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 21 points, Max Abmas added 18 and Texas rode a big first half to a 81-69 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night in a game that included a significant delay after fans threw objects onto the floor. Midway through the second half Texas’ Brock Cunningham delivered a hard check to Darrion Williams, knocking the Red Raiders player out of bounds, resulting in Cunningham’s ejection. While officials were reviewing the play, objects including water bottles were thrown onto the floor and again after Texas Tech was given a technical for the fans’ behavior. Pop Isaacs led Tech with 17 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.