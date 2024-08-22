Texas regents approve 7-year contract for baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents have approved a seven-year contract for new baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle. The contract pays him $1 million in each of the first two seasons, then $2.68 million annually over the next five. Texas hired Schlossnagle away from Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M in June. He replaced David Pierce, who was fired after eight seasons that included three Big 12 titles but only three trips to the College World Series. Texas moved from the Big 12 to the SEC on July 1.

