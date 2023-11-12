Texas RB Jonathon Brooks to have surgery for torn ACL, will miss rest of the season

AUSTN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Jonathon Brooks sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the No. 7 Longhorns’ win over TCU and will miss the rest of the season. The team said Sunday that Brooks will have surgery. Brooks was injured late in the 29-26 win and had 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also had 25 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown. He had rushed for 104 yards against TCU before he was injured. Brooks finishes his season currently ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards. Texas plays at Iowa State next Saturday.

