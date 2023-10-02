Texas RB Jonathon Brooks honors father’s memory with every touchdown for No. 3 Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Jonathon Brooks wasn’t even the No. 1 tailback coming out of training camp for the No. 3 Longhorns. Now he’s the top rusher in the Big 12 and one of the league breakout players this season. And every time he gets to the end zone he taps his right forearm. That’s where Brooks has a tattoo of the date his father died at age 49 after a long history of kidney failure. Brooks has three consecutive 100-yard games heading into this week’s showdown with No. 12 Oklahoma. Brooks ran for 217 yards against Kansas last week.

