Texas Rangers unfurl franchise’s first World Series championship banner

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers unfurled a World Series championship banner for the first time in franchise history before their season opener at home gainst the Chicago Cubs. The banner was dropped from Globe Life Field’s roof support high above right field on Thursday. Shortly before, the Commissioner’s Trophy was brought to home plate by manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz, who recorded the final out in the clinching Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bochy thanked the fans for their support and told his players to soak in the moment. Championship rings will be presented before the series’ second game on Saturday.

