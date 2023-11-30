Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García voted postseason MVP by New York baseball writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas slugger Adolis García has won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. García hit .323 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 15 games as the Rangers won their first World Series title. Retiring managers Dusty Baker and Terry Francona and retiring slugger Miguel Cabrera will receive the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long and Meritorious Service. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole won the Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.