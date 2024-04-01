Texas Rangers set for 2024 road debut after last year’s record 11-0 postseason run

The Texas Rangers are set for their road opener after their MLB-record run of 11 consecutive postseason victories away from home last season. The World Series champs play at Tampa on Monday night. That’s where the postseason road winning streak started with two victories last year. The Rangers won twice in Baltimore, four times in Houston and three times in Arizona on the way to the title. Players are quick to remind that Texas wasn’t a great road team during the regular season last year. And of course there will be plenty of losses during the 81-game road schedule this year.

