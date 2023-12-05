Texas Rangers’ Rich Rice wins Fishel Award for MLB public relations excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rich Rice of the Texas Rangers has won Major League Baseball’s Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award. Rice has spent 23 full-time seasons in Major League Baseball and is in his 21st season with the Texas Rangers. He is the team’s vice president of baseball communications. Rice is the second Texas executive to win the honor after John Blake in 1993.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.