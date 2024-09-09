Texas Rangers plan to promote top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker for his MLB debut this week

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers plan to add top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker to their roster this week, and expect the 6-foot-5 right-hander to make his big league debut Thursday night in Seattle. Rocker’s pending promotion was revealed by the team Monday. Rocker has a 1.96 ERA in 10 games for three different Rangers affiliates since July 5 after coming back from Tommy John surgery in May 2023. He had 18 strikeouts over 10 innings in his final two rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock. The 24-year-old Rocker was the third overall pick by Texas in 2022. He was teammates at Vanderbilt with Jack Leiter, who made his big league debut this season and is now in the Texas rotation.

