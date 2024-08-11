Texas Rangers place RHP Josh Sborz on injured list with right shoulder fatigue

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Sborz has been placed on the injured list due to right shoulder fatigue. The move is retroactive to Thursday. The right-hander Sborz is headed back to Dallas to get examined by Dr. Greg Pearl, a thoracic outlet specialist. Sborz is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 relief appearances this season sandwiched around a pair of IL stints for a right rotator cuff strain. He was placed on the injured list Sunday. Sborz earned the save to finish off the Texas Rangers’ first World Series championship last season.

